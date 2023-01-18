$371K grant awarded to Wise Sports Complex for improvements

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - Improvements are coming to the Wise Sports Complex.

The town of Wise received a $371,000 grant from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program. Officials plan to install new lighting at the complex.

The new lighting will open up the Wise Sports Complex to hosting travel ball tournaments, which have proved to be an economic success in other communities.

“It is great that the Town of Wise has received these AMLER funds to modernize their sports complex, specifically adding field lighting for an additional softball field, which will allow that field to be used for practice and increased tournament play,” said U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith. “Being able to revitalize and reuse abandoned mind land, like Wise has done with this beloved sports facility, is just one reason I worked so hard to expand the AMLER program to Virginia and beyond.”

The park is located near an old coal mine operation that was active in the 1970s.

“We commend the town of Wise for seeing the opportunity in repurposing this coal mined land for a true community project,” said Virginia Energy Acting Director Will Clear. “This investment will trickle-down to many nearby businesses as Wise welcomes teams to its town.”

The complex was originally opened in the 1990s and hosts baseball, softball, soccer and a cross country course.

“Wise residents saw the opportunity early on for this complex and what it could mean for our town with investments over the years,” said Wise Town Manager Laura Roberts. “We are grateful for the opportunity through the AMLER funding to continue to build on our goals of making this one of our many economic drivers.”

