13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers tried to stop the driver, she took off and initiated a pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the girl drove over 100 mph and was eventually stopped after a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention.

Officials said troopers found a firearm and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car as well.

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam
Woman charged with manslaughter after man dies from overdoes in Wafflehouse bathroom
Woman charged with manslaughter after man found dead from overdose in Waffle house bathroom
The arsons happened within a week of each other.
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
$2,500 reward for information leading to conviction in Southern Ky. elk death
Paws 4 the Cause says Emmerson was adopted on Saturday
Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted

Latest News

Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% after slipping in November
Two Pulaski County men killed in weekend crash
Police said Brian Walshe is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe. (CNN, POOL, WBZ, WCVB,...
Husband charged with missing wife's murder