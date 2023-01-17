Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:48 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges in Clay County following a traffic stop.

It happened early Monday morning off Muddy Gap Road.

Deputies stopped a car with two people inside. During their investigation, police found one of those suspects, David Collins, 47, of Manchester, had a warrant out for his arrest. When they searched him, deputies found meth, marijuana and other paraphernalia. They also found other drugs in the car near where Collins had been sitting.

During the same search, police also found a handbag with the second suspect, Alisha Henson, 34, also of Manchester, with more meth and her ID inside it.

Once deputies arrested the pair and took them to jail, detention center officials found more drug paraphernalia.

Collins is charged with public intoxication, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Henson is charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to produce an insurance card.

At last check, both were still being held in the Clay County Detention Center.

