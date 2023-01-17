Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins Issues and Answers, talks upcoming republican primary

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday’s Issues and Answers Steve Hensley sat down with Somerset Mayor and candidate for Governor Alan Keck.

”I always knew that I wanted to get into public service. I felt that I could use the gifts that God had given me, and I joke a lot that those might be few and narrow, but I think what he’s equipped me with is really strong in that area. To use those to help other people through government,” said Keck.

They discussed his campaign ahead of the May Republican primary and why he wanted to join the race.

