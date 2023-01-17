Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins Issues and Answers, talks upcoming republican primary

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday’s Issues and Answers Steve Hensley sat down with Somerset Mayor and candidate for Governor Alan Keck.

”I always knew that I wanted to get into public service. I felt that I could use the gifts that God had given me, and I joke a lot that those might be few and narrow, but I think what he’s equipped me with is really strong in that area. To use those to help other people through government,” said Keck.

They discussed his campaign ahead of the May Republican primary and why he wanted to join the race.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Berry Johnson
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
Police
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam
Police lights
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 16, 2023
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 16, 2023
MLK HAZARD OLIVIA PKG
MLK HAZARD OLIVIA PKG
Dean of the House Hal Rogers from Kentucky swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy from California as the...
Rep. Hal Rogers tapped to chair key House Committee
New details emerge involving Breathitt County murder case