Showers take a break ahead of another strong front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers have come to an end after a soggy start to our Tuesday, but it’s a brief break as another shot at showers and even some storms heads our way for later this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our showers are gone, but our clouds look to remain overnight. With the milder airmass around as well, we’ll keep lows mild in the middle 40s overnight.

Clouds stay with us as southwesterly winds continue to increase our warmth and moisture through the day on Wednesday. I can’t even rule out an early shower through the day. But it’ll be a warm and breezy one as highs get up into the lower 60s. Shower chances continue to increase overnight as this front moves into the region. Lows stay quite mild in the middle 50s.

Midweek and Beyond

Another Thursday and we’re watching another strong front that could bring us the opportunity not just for some showers, but perhaps a strong storm or two. Ahead of the front, highs surge into the lower to middle 60s with those showers and storms moving through during the day. After the front moves through, we’ll calm down overnight as lows settle back into the upper 30s to near 40º.

The pattern is a touch more tranquil as we finish the work week and head into the weekend. We’re looking to see more sunshine on Friday and Saturday as highs settle back into the upper 40s to near 50º. Another weak system may push in as we head into the second half of the weekend with highs holding in those lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.