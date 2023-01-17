Rep. Hal Rogers tapped to chair key House Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Fifth District U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers has been selected by his peers to serve as chairperson of a powerful U.S. House Committee.

Rep. Rogers announced Monday that he has been selected to serve as the Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science.

The subcommittee oversees resources involving the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, prescription drug monitoring programs, grants for drug courts, veterans treatment courts and other anti-drug task forces.

“I’m honored to be named chairman of this important committee that is tasked with securing funding for a number of agencies and programs that are vital to our nation, including several that would benefit Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District,” said Rep. Rogers. “For example, the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration has spurred investment throughout Eastern Kentucky, creating thousands of jobs in the process. In particular, EDA’s Coal Communities program is designed to creatively work with local communities to develop comprehensive strategies to promote economic growth in regions like ours.”

“I’m proud to have Chairman Rogers among the outstanding group of Members leading the Appropriations Committee at this critical time for the country. He has helped cut wasteful government spending, while increasing the safety and security of the American people,” said Congresswoman Kay Granger (R-Texas), Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. “As Dean of the House, Chairman Rogers is an exceptional and experienced leader who is committed to passing conservative appropriations bills.”

Rep. Rogers previously served at the chairperson of the House Appropriations Committee as well as other subcommittees.

