Rep. Hal Rogers tapped to chair key House Committee

Dean of the House Hal Rogers from Kentucky swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy from California as the...
Dean of the House Hal Rogers from Kentucky swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy from California as the new Speaker of the House late Friday night.(CNN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Fifth District U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers has been selected by his peers to serve as chairperson of a powerful U.S. House Committee.

Rep. Rogers announced Monday that he has been selected to serve as the Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science.

The subcommittee oversees resources involving the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration, the Drug Enforcement Administration, prescription drug monitoring programs, grants for drug courts, veterans treatment courts and other anti-drug task forces.

“I’m honored to be named chairman of this important committee that is tasked with securing funding for a number of agencies and programs that are vital to our nation, including several that would benefit Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District,” said Rep. Rogers. “For example, the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration has spurred investment throughout Eastern Kentucky, creating thousands of jobs in the process. In particular, EDA’s Coal Communities program is designed to creatively work with local communities to develop comprehensive strategies to promote economic growth in regions like ours.”

“I’m proud to have Chairman Rogers among the outstanding group of Members leading the Appropriations Committee at this critical time for the country. He has helped cut wasteful government spending, while increasing the safety and security of the American people,” said Congresswoman Kay Granger (R-Texas), Chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee. “As Dean of the House, Chairman Rogers is an exceptional and experienced leader who is committed to passing conservative appropriations bills.”

Rep. Rogers previously served at the chairperson of the House Appropriations Committee as well as other subcommittees.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Berry Johnson
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
Police
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam
Police lights
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 16, 2023
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 16, 2023
MLK HAZARD OLIVIA PKG
MLK HAZARD OLIVIA PKG
Mayor Alan Keck of Somerset wrote an op-ed about COVID-19 business reopenings for The New York...
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins Issues and Answers, talks upcoming republican primary
New details emerge involving Breathitt County murder case