Renovations continue in Buckhorn months after deadly flood

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been nearly six months since devastating and deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Several schools were heavily damaged, including Buckhorn in Perry County.

When the school year started, Buckhorn students could not attend their school, instead, they had to find a temporary home at A.B. Combs. Millions of dollars have been needed to clean out the school and it is going to take much more time and money before children will be able to learn inside the building again.

There has been much planning and behind the scenes work done, but officials with Perry County Schools say hands-on, everyday work is about to begin inside the Buckhorn School. Everyday, these students are going to the A.B. Combs School 27 miles away. It’s a challenging time for everyone, to ordering and waiting on equipment to bidding out work to making the long commute to a temporary school.

“I think I can speak for everyone, the board and superintendent, it has gone phenomenally well,” Jody Maggard with Perry County Schools said. “All things considered.”

Leaders say that when you drive by the school, it may appear that nothing is being done, but they say that is far from the cast, with a lot of planning and behind-the-scenes work done first.

District officials say they believe that Buckhorn School can be used by the start of the 2023-24 school year, but will know a lot more by spring.

