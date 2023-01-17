Program aims to connect military families with child care

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky is among the first states to receive federal approval for an initiative to help connect military families with quality child care.

The effort to increase child care options for military families is being offered through the Military Child Care in Your Neighborhood – PLUS program.

Those with the governor’s office say the program provides child care fee assistance to eligible military families when on-base or installation care is unavailable.

Families taking part in the program will receive a $1,500 monthly stipend to help with child care expenses.

The goal is to encourage retention in the armed forces.

