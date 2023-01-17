Police: Man stops car in middle of highway, eats Taco Bell

Police said a man who stopped his vehicle in the middle of the highway was eating Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol. (SOURCE: WXIX)
By Ken Baker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Ohio police arrested a man early Friday morning after they said he stopped in the middle of a highway to eat tacos.

The video shows the man, who Cincinnati police identified as 53-year-old Gregory Powell, as he leaves his car in the center lane of Interstate 75 and heads for the highway’s shoulder. WXIX reports he stayed there for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.

Responding officers said they found Powell eating food from Taco Bell and smelled of alcohol.

When they asked why he stopped, officers said Powell told them he was worried for his daughter.

Authorities said he now faces a DUI charge.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Berry Johnson
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
Police
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam
Police lights
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county

Latest News

Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 16, 2023
Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition - January 16, 2023
MLK HAZARD OLIVIA PKG
MLK HAZARD OLIVIA PKG
Mayor Alan Keck of Somerset wrote an op-ed about COVID-19 business reopenings for The New York...
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck joins Issues and Answers, talks upcoming republican primary
Dean of the House Hal Rogers from Kentucky swears in Rep. Kevin McCarthy from California as the...
Rep. Hal Rogers tapped to chair key House Committee