London-Laurel Rescue Squad give hiking safety tips for winter season

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to a rescue in the Cromer Ridge area of Laurel County where a group was hiking.

“A lady was hiking with a group. She stepped on a rock that had ice on it and slipped and fell and had an injury to her hip,” said London-Laurel Rescue Squad Lieutenant Bryan Johnson.

Rescue personnel said the group did everything correct in getting help. Following this incident, rescue squad members want to remind everyone of the safety tips that come with hiking during the winter months.

“If you’re gonna be out in the woods, always check what the weather is gonna be like, not only within the next day or two, but within the next few hours,” said Nathan Kirby, London-Laurel Rescue Squad Lieutenant and public information officer.

Those with the rescue squad said when dressing for a hike, layers are crucial.

“I always tell my family that you want to stay slightly chilled, just because you know you’re right on the edge of keeping sweat off of you,” said Johnson. “If you notice that you’re starting to get warm, take a layer off. Even though its cold outside, your body temperature is warmer. As you stop moving, you’re gonna get colder and you could put more layers on.”

You should also never go on a trail empty-handed.

“There’s gonna be different things you take in the woods with you for the winter time, so your travel pack you take with you is gonna comprise of extra socks, gloves, extra clothing in case you get wet,” Kirby said.

Rescue squad members added you should always plan your hike ahead of time.

“You wanna know where you’re going in and where you’re gonna come out and let someone know, ‘hey, I’m gonna go in the woods at this time and at this place. If you don’t hear from me after several hours, let someone know where to come look for me,” said Kirby.

Kirby also advised that it is best to go hiking earlier in the day so you have more daylight to work with in case you get lost.

