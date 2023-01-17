Laurel County man pleads guilty after robbing bank in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The man who robbed a North Corbin Community Trust Bank in September of last year has taken a plea agreement.

Shawn Fox of Laurel County pleaded guilty to robbery charges in federal court.

In September, Fox was arrested after video surveillance showed him walking into the Community Trust Bank, passing a note to the teller and threatening her with a fake gun.

Court documents show that he took $5,304 from the teller but dropped $403 and his fake gun in the bank lobby before leaving with $4,901.

The plea agreement was entered into the court record on January 10th, but it is unclear if Fox has been formally sentenced.

