High School basketball scores from around the mountains, January 16.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High School basketball score from boys’ and girls’ basketball.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL:
Breathitt County, 56, Evangel Christian, 55
Buckhorn, 90, Red Bird, 29
Corbin, 79, Whitley County, 66
Jackson County, 87, Oneida Baptist Institute, 51
Lawrence County, 69, Betsy Layne, 62
Perry County Central, 67, Clay County, 50
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL:
Corbin, 70, Whitley County, 24
Danville Christian, 77, Estill County, 51
Hazard, 57, Shelby Valley, 53
Lawrence County, 58, Betsy Layne, 22
Pikeville, 77, Jenkins, 35
Prestonsburg, 66, Pike County Central, 55
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.