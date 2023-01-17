Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT that three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022.

The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville.

The three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters are Jacob N. Hobbs, 19, Andrew Jordan Johnson, 18, and an unnamed juvenile.

All three individuals have been charged with arson - third degree.

Hobbs and Johnson were arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center, but have since been released on bond. They were arraigned Tuesday in general session court and given new court dates.

The juvenile remains in custody in Breathitt County.

The investigation remains ongoing.

