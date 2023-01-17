Dolly Parton releases baking collection

The new baking collection will be in stores soon!
Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and...
Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and brownies, which will arrive in stores this January.(PRNewswire)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dolly Parton announced Tuesday a new baking collection will be hitting stores soon.

In partnership with Duncan Hines, the Dolly Parton Baking Collection will feature brownie, cornbread and biscuit mixes.

Duncan Hines is offering those who subscribe to their emails a special collection that will include all the mixes, as well as some Dolly Parton swag. The collection features a Dolly-inspired towel, spatula, recipe card, and a special note from Dolly herself.

For more information or to sign-up for the special collection offer, visit Duncan Hines’ website.

