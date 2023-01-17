Crash shuts down part of busy interstate for a while Monday night

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Officials are still trying to figure out what caused a crash on a major Eastern Kentucky interstate.

It happened Monday night near the Sharkey-Farmers exit of I-64 in Rowan County.

State police say it was a rollover crash and only one car was involved.

We are told the driver only had minor injuries.

While the westbound lanes of the road were shut down for a while, they are now back open.

