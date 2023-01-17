Back and forth rain chances this week before a big cooldown

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You will likely need your umbrella as you head out the door this morning in spots. We should have a little break in the action later today though.

Today and Tonight

Rain chances will stick around to start your morning drive, but should be on the way out by mid to late morning at the latest. It looks like the models we were showing on air Monday morning might have been right after all. I do believe we could see some late-day sunshine. That will allow us to climb to about 60 this afternoon. Our overnight low was just after midnight and temperatures started the day near 50.

Tonight, clouds will increase again, but we should stay dry. Lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday is the opposite of Tuesday. We will be mainly cloudy during the daytime hours before rain chances pick back up Wednesday night and into early Thursday. Some rumbles of thunder are possible, especially late and early. We are not expecting severe weather. If something changes, we will let you know ASAP. Highs on Wednesday will again be around 60, drop to around 56 just after midnight and then slowly climb into the low 60s before the front swings through Thursday afternoon. Not only will that clear the rain out, but it will cause our temperatures to crash into the upper 30s Thursday night.

After a few clouds on Friday, we should clear out to sunshine by the afternoon. It will be much cooler though with highs only in the mid-40s. Lows will drop to about 30 overnight under mainly clear skies.

Saturday looks nice with another mix of sun and clouds and highs closer to 50. We are still trying to pin down Sunday right now, but based on the air temperatures, I believe most of the moisture that we see, at least during the day, will be rain. Stay tuned!

