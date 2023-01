Alice Lloyd College Girls’ and Boys’ basketball Mountain Top 10 - January 16, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The new Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten polls are here.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Harlan Pulaski County Martin County North Laurel Harlan County Hazard Corbin Pikeville South Laurel Betsy Layne

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pikeville North Laurel Pulaski County Corbin Jackson County Lawrence County Bell County Martin County Knox Central Leslie County

