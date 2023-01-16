Two Harlan basketball players make history

2022 Boys Mountain Basketball Classic Champion: Harlan
2022 Boys Mountain Basketball Classic Champion: Harlan(Jennifer Perkins)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Jae dyn Gist - 1,000 Rebound club
Jae dyn Gist - 1,000 Rebound club(Jon Dickenson)

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Both Jae dyn Gist and Kaleb Mclendon joined some exclusive Harlan basketball club’s.

Gist joined the 1,000 rebound club and Mclendon the 1,000 point club.

The two have been key components for the Green Dragons success this season, helping the team to another 13th Region All “A” Classic title.

Gist this season is averaging nearly a double-double a game with 14 points and nine rebounds a contest, while Mclendon is averaging 14 points and shooting 40 percent from behind the arc.

Harlan’s next game is versus Middlesboro, Friday, January 20.

Kaleb McLendon - 1,000 point club
Kaleb McLendon - 1,000 point club(Jon Dickenson)

