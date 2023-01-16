‘Today is a day of reflection’: annual MLK community breakfast held at HCTC

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The third Monday of January each year is a day dedicated to bringing people together and honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Today is a day of reflection and gratitude, self-evaluation and self-accountability,” said Jonathan Beatty, a Hazard native and the founder of I Love Books.

Hazard Community and Technical College hosted its annual MLK community breakfast with this year’s national theme, “it starts with me.” During the event there was a musical tribute by the HCTC School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music, a student panel, candle lighting ceremony and the community heard from keynote speaker, Johnathan Beatty.

”I think we often look at Dr. King’s legacy and think about what he did, but we rarely take the time to think about what we can do and how we can play a part and not just being part of programs and events. But really internalizing the knowledge that we too all of us have a dream,” said Beatty.

“Today means to me it means, means change. It means unity. It means that fellowship, it means carrying on Dr. Kings dream,” added Darryl Parker, Coordinator of Cultural Diversity.

A dream that began in front of thousands of people in 1963 and is still carrying on across the nation.

“It just inspires me I want to say really. It makes me feel motivated to get down and work every day for the things I’ve been trying to work for,” said a member of the student panel.

All because Dr. King wanted to see a change and decided it was his job to be the change because everything begins with a dream.

“Everything, everything. It’s all here. This was someone’s dream. The jacket you’re wearing was someone’s dream. The piano is someone’s dream. My watch. My shoes. This stage. This building, someone envisioned it. They made a plan and they got to work on it and here we have it,” said Beatty.

In 1995, congress designated the holiday as the first and only federal holiday to be observed as a National Day of Service.

