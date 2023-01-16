Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches.

Danville

Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center.

A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie Rogers Community Center.

“In Danville, Ky., ever since the national holiday, we have had some kind of local celebration,” said Danville Mayor James Atkins.

City and county leaders joined with children and those from all walks of life in walking from city hall to the community center, where people packed the bleachers and stood around the gymnasium floor for a program of poetry readings, music and a keynote speech from Representative Derrick Graham of Frankfort, who spoke of Danville’s history in starting Kentucky’s government to Kentucky’s history in marking unity.

“History is much closer than we think,” said Rep. Graham. “I am forever grateful we are not fighting the fight that we did centuries and decades ago. But we have our work cut out when it comes to making a more perfect Union.”

Dr. King would be in his 90s if alive today, and many say his dream has made strides, but there is a lot of work to do.

“If Dr. King were to join us today, he would probably be somewhat disappointed as we take steps forward, but we are taking two to three steps back,” said Atkins.

However, they say it’s in each of us to make a difference and to be that light in what can be a dark place.

“It’s important to get together and remember how far we’ve come, but we still have far to go,” said Boyle County Magistrate James Gray.

An MLK convocation will also take place at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Norton Center for the Arts on the Centre College campus in Danville.

Georgetown

Team Coverage: MLK day marches across Kentucky - Georgetown

The city of Georgetown held its events Monday afternoon.

The rain didn’t keep the dozens of Georgetown community members from their annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration.

It began with a march from Georgetown College through the city and ended at First Baptist Church, Georgetown for a special program.

Marchers highlighted how important it was that the crowd here for this celebration is so diverse across generations and race.

The special guest speaker, Reverend Dr. Jewel London says especially after the last few years of strife and turmoil across the country, seeing the dozens of people from all walks of life joined together today and remembering Dr kings teachings is incredibly important.

“This is probably one of the most diverse audiences I’ve been able to speak in front of to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther king jr,” said Dr. London. “I think it is absolutely beautiful. It represents what he stood for. What he was dreaming for and though the dream has not been fully realized, it is on the way. And I think today Georgetown is making a great representation of that.”

Richmond

Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches - Richmond

The NAACP of Richmond held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march this afternoon.

This year’s commemoration of the civil rights leader focused on the growing homeless population in Madison County.

Michael Harrington is with the Madison County Tenant’s Union. He says homelessness is on the rise, partly due to an increase last year in eviction filings.

“26% increase over the course of one year in eviction filings,” said Harrington.

Richmond native Karla Willis says she has seen homelessness increase in the city.

“Sometimes it’s economics. Sometimes it’s maybe abuse of substances,” said Willis.

“We never saw homeless on the street like what we seeing now,” said Richmond-Madison County NAACP President Reverand Mitchell E. Brown. “It’s not even a comparison to twenty years ago.”

What is the remedy?

“Brother, I wish I had the solution,” said Reverand Brown. “But I think we just live in an era in America where the needs of the needy are not addressed.”

They are keeping the spirit of Dr. King alive while highlighting the needs of their unfortunate brothers and sisters.

Prior to the march, a clothes drive was held for the homeless.

