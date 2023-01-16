SWVA family looking for place to live following weekend fire

Photo Courtesy: Big Stone Gap Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Big Stone Gap Fire Department Facebook(Big Stone Gap Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Wise County family is without a home after a weekend fire destroyed theirs.

On Saturday afternoon, members of the Big Stone Gap Fire Department were dispatched to Cumberland Avenue for a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the garage and front and back of the home.

Appalachia Fire Department and Valley Fire Department arrived a short time later to help battle the flames.

While no one was home when the fire started, officials say the family who lived there lost one of their pets in the blaze. Officials say the Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay. No other injuries were reported.

No word on the cause of the fire.

