Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted

Paws 4 the Cause says Emmerson was adopted on Saturday
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special needs dog at a Lexington animal rescue has found her forever home.

Paws 4 the Cause posted on their Facebook page Sunday that Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shepherd with special needs, was adopted.

Emmerson was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee joints. Emmerson’s hind legs don’t move like other dogs, so she uses a special wheelchair to get around.

Workers at Paws 4 the Cause say her new owner drove nine hours to meet her.

The organization says Emmerson will have her own blog, Instagram and Facebook page.

