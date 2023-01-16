South Laurel star Emily Cox reaches new milestone

Emily Cox - 1,000 Point Club
Emily Cox - 1,000 Point Club(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emily Cox is the newest member of the 1,000 point club for the cardinals.

Cox is having a fantastic season thus far, averaging 18 points and seven boards a game.

The lone senior’s impact goes beyond the court though, with her leadership playing an important role in bringing up some of younger face’s on the team.

“We have a great senior in Emily Cox,” said South Laurel head girls basketball coach Chris Souder. “She’s really helping the young kids along and know’s when to get on them and pat them on the back, that’s been a great help to me because it can’t always come from the coach.”

South Laurel’s next game is Tuesday, January 17.

