Seeing showers increase

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a wintry note to begin the weekend, we’re looking milder as we end the long weekend but showers increase as we head into what, for many, is a short work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers continue to scoot into the region as we head into tonight as a weak disturbance pushes into the mountains. Clouds and showers will keep lows rather mild in the middle 40s as we head through tonight.

Some early cloud cover possible on our Tuesday, but we’ll slowly clear back to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as highs climb back into the middle 50s. We stay partly cloudy overnight as we fall back into the lower 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

Things start getting a little more active as we head into the second half of the week as another storm system works into the Commonwealth. That will provide chances for showers as we head into the day on Wednesday and lasting into Thursday as highs stay mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The mild and active pattern looks to continue right on into the end of the work week and early in the weekend.

