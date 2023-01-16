Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County.

On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

On Saturday morning, MPD officers were called back to the store on another shoplifting complaint. Brandi Upchurch, 47, of Monticello was also arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Saturday afternoon, police served a warrant on a man that is believed to be involved in the recent theft of building materials from a Wayne County home. Brandon Smith, 23, of Monticello was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

All four were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center, but none of them were still listed on the inmate roster on Monday morning.

