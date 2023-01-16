New details emerge involving Breathitt County murder case

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In December, one Breathitt County couple tied the knot; But on Sunday, the husband was arrested on murder charges in relation to the death of his new wife.

On Saturday morning, 62-year-old Berry Johnson of Breathitt County called police saying that his wife, 39-year-old Tammy Thorpe had fatally shot herself.

But once officers were on the scene, they said they knew that was not the case.

“I discussed it with my deputy when he got there and we both agreed that something had been tampered with and that’s how we found out,” said Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan.

Law enforcement did not get to question Johnson again until Sunday when he reportedly confessed to shooting Thorpe while she was sleeping.

“He wasn’t even crying or nothing,” said Tammy Thorpe’s sister, Tina Turner. “It was like he was happy or something.”

Hollan said law enforcement has been called to Johnson’s home before due to domestic violence claims, although no charges were filed.

“The last year or two we have maybe been there on a domestic issue with maybe a prior wife or girlfriend to the best I remember,” Hollan said.

Johnson is now being charged with murder, tampering with evidence, falsely reporting an incident and wanton endangerment because a small child was in the room when the shooting took place.

“Mr. Johnson was lodged in the Kentucky River Jail yesterday and his bond was set at a million dollars and I’m sure he will be arraigned shortly in the next week or so,” said Hollan.

Thorpe’s family said she was truly a light in their lives who loved her family more than anything.

“We are gonna be at every court hearing, we will do everything we can to advocate for Tammy,” said Thorpe’s sister-in-law, Crystal Reed. “She is gonna get justice.”

Hollan added although they cannot reveal Johnson’s motive behind the situation, he said more things will come to light as this case moves toward trial.

