Louisville lawmaker wants state to allow red light cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year in 2022, 119 people died on Louisville’s roads.

Of those deaths, a quarter of them were pedestrians. Now, a lawmaker wants the state to legalize traffic cameras to help improve traffic safety.

State Representative Rachel Roarx (D-Louisville) can name the spots she’d like to see automated traffic cameras.

Some areas include New Cut Road near Iroquois Park and Ashland near Watterson.

“[Stop] lights are on a three-second delay and if you run it’s OK because we’re holding, but we’re starting to see people running at like five seconds,” Roarx said.

She said drivers have gotten worse over the years, and that cameras caught lots of drivers running red lights in 2016.

Roarx said the state should give cities and counties another tool to increase safety.

“Give locals the option to look at what type of technology they’d want to use where they’d want to place them,” Roarx said.

Kentucky’s law requires an officer to see a violation to issue a ticket. Her bill would allow the cameras to send offending drivers a fine in the mail. $50 for a first offense, $75 after.

“Another tool to enforce traffic needs, drive behavior change, and it’s community-led,” Roarx said.

337 communities across the country use red light or speed cameras. Critics like the ACLU have called the cameras, ‘money grabs’.

Cameras in a Chicago suburb were turned off for a time because of political corruption. But the CDC found red light cameras help decrease dangerous t-bone collisions and the number of injuries involved.

It also found rear-end collisions increase, but without causing more injuries.

“People who have lost children in vehicular homicide-related incidents have come to me and said this is a tool that has been seen as tried and true in other states, we’d love to see it in Kentucky,” Roarx said.

Roarx’s bill will take a lot of work to get passed. For one, she’s a Democrat in a legislature dominated by Republicans.

Other red light camera bills have failed, but Roarx said hers doesn’t require any state money, which she hopes may be the key to passage.

