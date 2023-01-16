Letcher Countians hold community march honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As they marched down the street, Letcher Countians were united in honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Today marked the 21st community march, and first in a few years.

“It’s a little casual today, but there’s still a good feeling and a lot of energy here from people who are committed to standing up for the rights of anyone in the community,” Cowan Community Center Director Valerie Horn said.

They finished the march at Cane Kitchen, where participants sat for a meal and discussions.

Those discussions involved diverse generations and races.

“In our area, there’s not many black families, and if we would have had to do this on our own, we wouldn’t have been able to financially or physically be able to do it,” Corinth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Steve Peake said.

The Cowan Community Center started the tradition along with Steve Peake’s church, and the stories from older generations put life into a different perspective for those who are younger.

“Knowing that my parents grew up during the Civil Rights Era, and just knowing that issues are resurfacing again today, it’s kind of shocking because I honestly expected us to be progressed a lot more than we have,” Letcher County native Quintissa Peake said.

Combatting racism is the biggest reason for their continued action.

“Yes, Doctor King was very active in the 1950′s and 60′s, and now here we are in the 2020′s and we’re still needing to do a lot of work around social justice issues,” Quintissa Peake said.

They did not just honor Doctor King amongst themselves, but also joined others from across the country via Zoom.

