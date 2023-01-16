Kentucky women’s basketball wins first SEC game this season

(WYMT) - Kentucky women’s basketball snapped a five-game losing streak with their 81-75 win today over Florida.

Kentucky was lead by Robyn Benton who dropped in an impressive 29 points and five rebounds.

Benton wasn’t alone though, getting help scoring from Jada Walker and Maddie Sherr who scored 19 and 18 points.

“Overall Florida is a tough team, their well coached, they play hard, it was a battle here tonight,” said Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy.

The game tied Kentucky’s largest deficit overcome in a win against an SEC opponent in program history (16 points) and was the fourth comeback of 16 points in a win against an SEC opponent in program history, most recently on Feb. 14, 2013 against South Carolina.

UK is now 9-9 this season with Mississippi State on the radar next Sunday, at 1:00 p.m.

Kentucky - Florida, Box (StatBroadcast)

