Hiker injured following fall in Laurel County this weekend
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews in Laurel County received a call this weekend that ended with a hiker being rescued and then flown out.
Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the Falls City Road area after getting a report a 65-year-old woman had fallen on some ice in a creek.
When crews arrived, they found the woman and figured out she had a possible broken bone. She was brought out of the woods and then taken to a hospital by helicopter for her injuries.
We do not know her identity or current condition.
Several other organizations assisted in the rescue.
