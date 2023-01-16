Hiker injured following fall in Laurel County this weekend

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews in Laurel County received a call this weekend that ended with a hiker being rescued and then flown out.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the Falls City Road area after getting a report a 65-year-old woman had fallen on some ice in a creek.

When crews arrived, they found the woman and figured out she had a possible broken bone. She was brought out of the woods and then taken to a hospital by helicopter for her injuries.

We do not know her identity or current condition.

Several other organizations assisted in the rescue.

