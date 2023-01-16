Good Question: Why do police announce when they are doing sobriety checkpoints?

Why does law enforcement post information of when they are doing sobriety checkpoints?
Why does law enforcement post information of when they are doing sobriety checkpoints?(San Diego Sheriff / Twitter)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have ever seen WKYT publicize a checkpoint by state police, you may have the same question as one of our viewers.

For today’s Good Question, Mariesa asks, Why does law enforcement post information of when they are doing sobriety checkpoints? Wouldn’t they catch more offenders if it wasn’t announced?

Well, they might, but the main goal of publicizing checkpoints is to keep people from driving impaired in the first place.

Sgt. Matt Sudduth with Kentucky State Police told me they publicize those checkpoints to promote safe driving habits.

“The intent of a traffic safety checkpoint is to provide for a high visibility, public safety service, focusing on operator impairment, vehicular equipment deficiencies (confirming appropriate registration and insurance of vehicles) and the valid licensing of drivers,” said Sgt. Sudduth. “Other violations of law and/or other public safety issues that arise will also be addressed.”

So, they may catch drunk drivers in checkpoints, but the hope is people won’t drive drunk, to begin with.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Berry Johnson
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
Police
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
Officials suggest drivers take extra precautions if driving Saturday night or early Sunday...
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder

Latest News

Letcher County march honoring MLK Jr.
Letcher Countians hold community march honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Marshall University students hold community cleanup to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
Marshall University students hold community cleanup to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
Hundreds gathered in downtown Lexington to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan....
Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance
Paws 4 the Cause says Emmerson was adopted on Saturday
Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted