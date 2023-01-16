Despite an impressive win last week Kentucky receives no votes in latest AP Top 25

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Houston, Kansas, Purdue, and Alabama remain untouched as one through four in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

Clemson, Baylor, Rutgers, and FAU join the top 25 at 19, 21, 23, and 24. Wisconsin, Missouri, San Diego State, and Duke dropped from the rankings.

Despite Kentucky defeating then No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 last Saturday, UK received no votes for the second week in a row.

Rank Teams Record Conference 1 Houston 17-1 American 2 Kansas 16-1 Big 12 3 Purdue 16-1 Big Ten 4 Alabama 15-2 SEC 5 UCLA 16-2 Pac-12 6 Gonzaga 16-3 West Coast 7 Texas 15-2 Big 12 8 Xavier 15-3 Big East 9 Tennessee 14-3 SEC 10 Virginia 13-3 ACC 11 Arizona 15-3 Pac-12 12 Iowa State 13-3 Big 12 13 Kansas State 15-2 Big 12 14 TCU 14-3 Big 12 15 UConn 15-4 Big East 16 Auburn 14-3 SEC 17 Miami 14-3 ACC 18 Charleston 18-1 Colonial 19 Clemson 15-3 ACC 20 Marquette 14-5 Big East 21 Baylor 12-5 Big 12 22 Providence 14-4 Big East 23 Rutgers 13-5 Big Ten 24 Florida Atlantic 16-1 Conference USA 25 Arkansas 12-5 SEC

