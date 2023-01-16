Despite an impressive win last week Kentucky receives no votes in latest AP Top 25
Jan. 16, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Houston, Kansas, Purdue, and Alabama remain untouched as one through four in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
Clemson, Baylor, Rutgers, and FAU join the top 25 at 19, 21, 23, and 24. Wisconsin, Missouri, San Diego State, and Duke dropped from the rankings.
Despite Kentucky defeating then No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 last Saturday, UK received no votes for the second week in a row.
|Rank
|Teams
|Record
|Conference
|1
|Houston
|17-1
|American
|2
|Kansas
|16-1
|Big 12
|3
|Purdue
|16-1
|Big Ten
|4
|Alabama
|15-2
|SEC
|5
|UCLA
|16-2
|Pac-12
|6
|Gonzaga
|16-3
|West Coast
|7
|Texas
|15-2
|Big 12
|8
|Xavier
|15-3
|Big East
|9
|Tennessee
|14-3
|SEC
|10
|Virginia
|13-3
|ACC
|11
|Arizona
|15-3
|Pac-12
|12
|Iowa State
|13-3
|Big 12
|13
|Kansas State
|15-2
|Big 12
|14
|TCU
|14-3
|Big 12
|15
|UConn
|15-4
|Big East
|16
|Auburn
|14-3
|SEC
|17
|Miami
|14-3
|ACC
|18
|Charleston
|18-1
|Colonial
|19
|Clemson
|15-3
|ACC
|20
|Marquette
|14-5
|Big East
|21
|Baylor
|12-5
|Big 12
|22
|Providence
|14-4
|Big East
|23
|Rutgers
|13-5
|Big Ten
|24
|Florida Atlantic
|16-1
|Conference USA
|25
|Arkansas
|12-5
|SEC
