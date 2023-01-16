Despite an impressive win last week Kentucky receives no votes in latest AP Top 25

NCAA Basketball
NCAA Basketball(NCAA)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Houston, Kansas, Purdue, and Alabama remain untouched as one through four in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

Clemson, Baylor, Rutgers, and FAU join the top 25 at 19, 21, 23, and 24. Wisconsin, Missouri, San Diego State, and Duke dropped from the rankings.

Despite Kentucky defeating then No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 last Saturday, UK received no votes for the second week in a row.

RankTeamsRecordConference
1Houston17-1American
2Kansas16-1Big 12
3Purdue16-1Big Ten
4Alabama15-2SEC
5UCLA16-2Pac-12
6Gonzaga16-3West Coast
7Texas15-2Big 12
8Xavier15-3Big East
9Tennessee14-3SEC
10Virginia13-3ACC
11Arizona15-3Pac-12
12Iowa State13-3Big 12
13Kansas State15-2Big 12
14TCU14-3Big 12
15UConn15-4Big East
16Auburn14-3SEC
17Miami14-3ACC
18Charleston18-1Colonial
19Clemson15-3ACC
20Marquette14-5Big East
21Baylor12-5Big 12
22Providence14-4Big East
23Rutgers13-5Big Ten
24Florida Atlantic16-1Conference USA
25Arkansas12-5SEC

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Berry Johnson
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
Police
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
Officials suggest drivers take extra precautions if driving Saturday night or early Sunday...
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder

Latest News

The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second...
Bengals beat the Ravens, set up showdown in Buffalo
Morehead State cheer wins 2023 title
Morehead State cheer brings home title, UK, UPike & EKU place in cheer and dance
Emily Cox - 1,000 Point Club
South Laurel star Emily Cox reaches new milestone
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky women’s basketball wins first SEC game this season