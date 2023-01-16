Back and forth rain chances highlight the new week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we start Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day dry, we will not end it that way. That will set the tone for most of this week.

Today and Tonight

It will be a chilly start to the new week for most of us. Some folks are off work and school for the holiday. We will start the day under partly cloudy skies, but those clouds will quickly increase this afternoon even though it doesn’t look like that we see any rain until late this evening. Highs will top out around 55 and it will be breezy at times.

Tonight, rain will roll through in waves all night. Temperatures will drop to around 43 just after midnight and then start to climb back toward the 50-degree mark by the morning hours thanks to southwest winds.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers will continue through most of the day on Tuesday before starting to dry out late in the day. Highs will still climb to near 60 thanks to the aforementioned southwest winds. Mostly cloudy skies will be around Tuesday night as lows drop into the low 40s.

Cloudy skies will highlight most of our Wednesday before rain chances return again late. Highs will still be close to 60 before dropping into the 50s overnight.

A cold front will move through on Thursday, keeping rain chances and maybe even some rumbles of thunder in play. Those should move out by Thursday night, giving way to clearing skies on Friday afternoon. Highs ahead of the front should be in the mid-60s on Thursday and only in the upper-40s behind it on Friday.

It appears we get a small break in the action on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds before chances for some type of precipitation (Yes, I know that’s ominous, but models are conflicted right now about what it might be) return on Sunday.

Your umbrella will be your friend this week! Keep it handy!

