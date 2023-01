HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Abigail Wynn is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Abigail is a senior at Harlan High School where she has a 4.18 GPA.

She is senior class treasurer, historian for the Beta Club, Vice President of the Future Business Leaders of American, and a four year varsity cheerleader.

Congratulations, Abigail!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.