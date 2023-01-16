$2,500 reward for information leading to conviction in Southern Ky. elk death

(New Mexico Dept. of Game & Fish)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resource officers are investigating a poaching case of an elk in McCreary County.

Officers said a department employee found the elk carcass on Jan. 13 near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management area.

The elk was one of the 40 moved to McCreary County last winter from other counties.

Elk hunting is prohibited in the county. A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London or Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-25-ALERT.

More information can be found here.

