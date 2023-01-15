WATCH: Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper rescues owl

Trooper Crouser found the owl on the side of the road in Knoxville.
Trooper Crouser found the owl on the side of the road in Knoxville.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper lent a helping hand to an owl on Sunday.

A video captured the moment Trooper Crouser walked up to the bird on the side of the road.

“Thankfully, Mr. Owl agreed with the trooper that the road was no place for an owl,” a THP official tweeted.

In the video, the owl flies out of the road to a nearby telephone pole.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Berry Johnson
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
Police
Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
Officials suggest drivers take extra precautions if driving Saturday night or early Sunday...
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
FILE - Alabama forward Darius Miles looks to pass in the second half an NCAA college basketball...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, 2nd man charged with murder

Latest News

Police lights
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county
Back and forth rain chances highlight the new week
There’s been vandalism and hateful posters throughout downtown Lexington.
Lexington’s LGBTQ+ community discusses ways to combat hate
Berry Johnson
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
Hazard wins 14th Region All "A" - January 15, 2023
Hazard wins 14th Region All "A" - January 15, 2023