UK researchers: COVID vaccine benefits pregnant mothers and newborns

WATCH | PROMOTING COVID VACCINATION AMONG PREGNANT WOMEN
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are revealing their findings of a study on COVID vaccination. They tracked 120 expecting mothers, in partnership with the Oregon Health & Science University.

Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi Powers says there has been concern among pregnant women around COVID vaccines, since they were not included in clinical trials. But she points out that there is a precedent to vaccinating this population.

“We actually have a very rich tradition of vaccinating women against infectious diseases during pregnancy,” said Messaoudi, who serves as chair for the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics. “Everyone gets a pertussis (whooping cough) booster during the third trimester.”

So Messaoudi and her team at UK produced a study on the effects that the COVID vaccine has on pregnant mothers.

“It allowed us to look at the maternal antibodies not only in the mother’s circulation by looking at mom’s blood,” Messaoudi said. “But also, how many of the maternal antibodies have actually crossed the placenta into the baby.”

Messaoudi says they found that the vaccine in mothers is passively transferred to the fetus in utero. She says additional doses only provided a greater outcome.

“Getting the booster just tremendously increased the levels of antibodies,” said Messaoudi.

She says newborns could also get antibodies, to a lesser extent, through breastfeeding.

Messaoudi says it’s important for pregnant women to get as they are in a state of immunosuppression. She also sees it as an opportunity for newborns to have protection against COVID, that they can’t otherwise receive.

“We just lived through a time where our hospitals were overrun with babies with RSV,” Messaoudi said. “It’s a very vulnerable age. So we should do everything in our power to protect them.”

To read more about the study, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game

Latest News

Officials suggest drivers take extra precautions if driving Saturday night or early Sunday...
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
Town Mountain Road closed to one lane
Town Mountain Road in Pikeville back open following rock slide
John Calipari post-Tennessee
Roscoe reunites with family
Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later