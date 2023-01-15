UK researchers: COVID vaccine benefits pregnant mothers and newborns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers at the University of Kentucky are revealing their findings of a study on COVID vaccination. They tracked 120 expecting mothers, in partnership with the Oregon Health & Science University.

Dr. Ilhem Messaoudi Powers says there has been concern among pregnant women around COVID vaccines, since they were not included in clinical trials. But she points out that there is a precedent to vaccinating this population.

“We actually have a very rich tradition of vaccinating women against infectious diseases during pregnancy,” said Messaoudi, who serves as chair for the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics. “Everyone gets a pertussis (whooping cough) booster during the third trimester.”

So Messaoudi and her team at UK produced a study on the effects that the COVID vaccine has on pregnant mothers.

“It allowed us to look at the maternal antibodies not only in the mother’s circulation by looking at mom’s blood,” Messaoudi said. “But also, how many of the maternal antibodies have actually crossed the placenta into the baby.”

Messaoudi says they found that the vaccine in mothers is passively transferred to the fetus in utero. She says additional doses only provided a greater outcome.

“Getting the booster just tremendously increased the levels of antibodies,” said Messaoudi.

She says newborns could also get antibodies, to a lesser extent, through breastfeeding.

Messaoudi says it’s important for pregnant women to get as they are in a state of immunosuppression. She also sees it as an opportunity for newborns to have protection against COVID, that they can’t otherwise receive.

“We just lived through a time where our hospitals were overrun with babies with RSV,” Messaoudi said. “It’s a very vulnerable age. So we should do everything in our power to protect them.”

