SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeast Kentucky police department is dealing with the fallout from a phone scam that is conning people out of money.

“They knew the name of our chief, sometimes they’ll use the sheriff of that county or that jurisdiction, they’ll have their information, titles... Stuff that can seem very convincing,” said London Police Department Corporal Drew Jackson.

A person or organization is posing as officials with the London Police Department. The scammer is calling people and claiming to have a warrant for their arrest and telling them they must pay the department to get out of it.

“We’ve had several people actually send money, $500, $1,000; Its a real issue we’re having right now,” said Jackson.

Jackson said there are countless other phone scams beyond this one, like prize money scams or debt collection scams that people are falling for.

“When we have these types of complaints, its typically older males or females who may not be up to date on the current situation,” he said.

Jackson added, regardless of how legitimate the scammer seems over the phone, you should never give them your social security number, credit card information or any other personal details.

“I can’t think of many professional organizations or doctors offices that will call and request any personal information or money from anyone, so if you do get a phone call of that nature, its completely false,” Jackson said.

If you do not know the number calling, Jackson said that is another red flag to not answer the phone.

“I’ve seen several, even myself, I’ve seen several phone calls, on my iPhone it will say, maybe even another country; obviously avoid those if you are not familiar with that number,” he said. “If you don’t have any family or any business in that area, you should definitely avoid it.”

If you have any information on a phone scam or feel as though you are a victim of one, police are asking you to contact your local law enforcement agency to report it.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.