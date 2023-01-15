Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating

Police
Police
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County.

Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439.

Detectives said a 2010 Dodge Ram truck, driven by Phillip Cox, was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.

The person was identified as 24-year-old Brandon Warren.

Warren was taken to Barbourville ARH for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

