Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County.
Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439.
Detectives said a 2010 Dodge Ram truck, driven by Phillip Cox, was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.
The person was identified as 24-year-old Brandon Warren.
Warren was taken to Barbourville ARH for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.