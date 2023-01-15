Martin County wins first-ever All “A” regional championship

Martin County wins first-ever All "A" regional title
Martin County wins first-ever All "A" regional title(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a hard-fought regional championship, the Martin County Cardinals secured the school’s first-ever All “A” regional title.

The Cardinals beat two-time defending champion Pikeville 72-70, leading for the majority of the first half.

“This is awesome,” said junior Brayden McKenzie, who led the Cardinals’ scoring effort with 20 points. “We’ve got an amazing team, a good group of boys.”

Martin County will face 13th Region champions Harlan in the first round of the All “A” Classic at EKU.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game

Latest News

Leslie County 14th Region Champs
Leslie County girls basketball wins 14th Region All “A” Classic
Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick (1) looks to pass as Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defends...
Kentucky pulls off win over No. 5 Tennessee
Chrysti Noble picked up win number 600.
Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - January 13, 2023