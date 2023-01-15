Martin County wins first-ever All “A” regional championship

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a hard-fought regional championship, the Martin County Cardinals secured the school’s first-ever All “A” regional title.

The Cardinals beat two-time defending champion Pikeville 72-70, leading for the majority of the first half.

“This is awesome,” said junior Brayden McKenzie, who led the Cardinals’ scoring effort with 20 points. “We’ve got an amazing team, a good group of boys.”

Martin County will face 13th Region champions Harlan in the first round of the All “A” Classic at EKU.

