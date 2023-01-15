Leslie County girls basketball wins 14th Region All “A” Classic

Leslie County 14th Region Champs
Leslie County 14th Region Champs(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2017, the Lady Eagles are headed back to Richmond.

Leslie County went up 37 to 19 at the break and never looked back, beating Owlsey County 64-42 in a dominate performance from start to finish.

“We talked to them early about playing with confidence, believing in themselves, if your going to be a good shooter you got to believe your a good shooter, said Leslie County head girls basketball coach Larry Sparks. “We’ve got kids that can really shoot the ball so we wanted to do that and they just executed everything we talked to them about. Their defense was really good (and) I’m just super proud of them, they couldn’t have played much better then they played tonight.”

Kentucky Christian commit Courtney Hoskins has lead her team all year averaging 19 points per game and tonight was no different with another stand-out performance.

”I’m very proud of us we’ve worked so hard this year for this moment and we said all year we have to prove our self to Owsley because they always beat (us) out every tournament and that’s what we did, said Hoskins.”

Leslie County will play Covington Holy Cross in the first round of the All “A” tournament, Wednesday, January 25th.

