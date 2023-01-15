High School Scoreboard (Jan. 14)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All “A” action came to a boiling point in Pikeville and Hyden on Saturday.

BOYS

Martin County 72, Pikeville 70 (15th Region All “A” Championship)

Hazard 82, Owsley County 46 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Wolfe County 56, Knott Central (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Bell County 92, Somerset Christian 73

Estill County 74, Jackson City 55

Lawrence County 62, Lewis County 59

Letcher Central 81, Boyd County 77

Southwestern 67, Somerset 53

Whitley County 83, Lynn Camp 67

GIRLS

Rowan County 54, Bell County 44 (Kentucky 2A State Semifinals)

Leslie County 64, Owsley County 42 (14th Region All “A” Championship)

Beth Haven 49, Jackson City 29

Corbin 62, Elizabethtown 37

Cordia 44, Fairview 36

Jackson County 66, Lynn Camp 25

Johnson Central 44, Belfry 30

Letcher Central 61, June Buchanan 25

Notre Dame 56, North Laurel 54

Pike Central 59, Magoffin County 36

Pulaski County 65, Daviess County 51

Southwestern 63, Somerset 34

