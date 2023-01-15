High School Scoreboard (Jan. 14)
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All “A” action came to a boiling point in Pikeville and Hyden on Saturday.
BOYS
Martin County 72, Pikeville 70 (15th Region All “A” Championship)
Hazard 82, Owsley County 46 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)
Wolfe County 56, Knott Central (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)
Bell County 92, Somerset Christian 73
Estill County 74, Jackson City 55
Lawrence County 62, Lewis County 59
Letcher Central 81, Boyd County 77
Southwestern 67, Somerset 53
Whitley County 83, Lynn Camp 67
GIRLS
Rowan County 54, Bell County 44 (Kentucky 2A State Semifinals)
Leslie County 64, Owsley County 42 (14th Region All “A” Championship)
Beth Haven 49, Jackson City 29
Corbin 62, Elizabethtown 37
Cordia 44, Fairview 36
Jackson County 66, Lynn Camp 25
Johnson Central 44, Belfry 30
Letcher Central 61, June Buchanan 25
Notre Dame 56, North Laurel 54
Pike Central 59, Magoffin County 36
Pulaski County 65, Daviess County 51
Southwestern 63, Somerset 34
