High School Scoreboard (Jan. 14)

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By John Lowe
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - All “A” action came to a boiling point in Pikeville and Hyden on Saturday.

BOYS

Martin County 72, Pikeville 70 (15th Region All “A” Championship)

Hazard 82, Owsley County 46 (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Wolfe County 56, Knott Central (14th Region All “A” Semifinals)

Bell County 92, Somerset Christian 73

Estill County 74, Jackson City 55

Lawrence County 62, Lewis County 59

Letcher Central 81, Boyd County 77

Southwestern 67, Somerset 53

Whitley County 83, Lynn Camp 67

GIRLS

Rowan County 54, Bell County 44 (Kentucky 2A State Semifinals)

Leslie County 64, Owsley County 42 (14th Region All “A” Championship)

Beth Haven 49, Jackson City 29

Corbin 62, Elizabethtown 37

Cordia 44, Fairview 36

Jackson County 66, Lynn Camp 25

Johnson Central 44, Belfry 30

Letcher Central 61, June Buchanan 25

Notre Dame 56, North Laurel 54

Pike Central 59, Magoffin County 36

Pulaski County 65, Daviess County 51

Southwestern 63, Somerset 34

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game

Latest News

Martin County wins first-ever All "A" regional title
Martin County wins first-ever All “A” regional championship
Leslie County 14th Region Champs
Leslie County girls basketball wins 14th Region All “A” Classic
Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick (1) looks to pass as Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) defends...
Kentucky pulls off win over No. 5 Tennessee
Chrysti Noble picked up win number 600.
Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game