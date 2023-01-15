Hazard wins 14th Region All “A” Boys Championship

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the 14th time in program history, the Bulldogs are headed to Richmond.

Hazard overcame a slow start to beat Wolfe County 57-47 to win the 14th Region All “A” Boys Championship for the first time since 2020.

The Bulldogs (16-2) opened up the first quarter down 14-13 following lights out performances by Sawyer Thompson and Caleb Creech. Jamel Hazell led the Bulldogs with eight points in the second quarter to get his team out of the early deficit.

“Yeah going into the second half, we said the first few minutes we had to either go up ten or let them come back in the game and let it be a close game so as soon as we got the score pushed up a little bit,” said Hazell. “We just said we could milk the clock down, take as much time in possession as we want to and let it be a shorter game.”

Hazell led Hazard with 20 points. Thompson led all scorers with 22 points for Wolfe County.

After a couple of seasons of lineup shifts and injuries, Hazard coach Al Holland says watching his squad make a run in the region is what makes his job so fun.

“You seen them come along and see them get better and better and we’ve got a good bunch of boys and that’s what makes it so fun coaching them,” said Holland. “Makes it really enjoyable and we got good kids and it makes it easier to coach and makes it fun but it’s been enjoyable. It sure has.”

Hazard will play Bishop Brossart in the first round of the All “A” State Tournament on Thu., Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

