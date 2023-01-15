A busy week of weather ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather is calm and comfortable to close out the weekend, but some changes are on the way.

Tonight through Monday night

Enjoy the quiet weather while you can because some changes are on the way. We stay dry across the region tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Another frigid night is on tap. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-20s.

Most of your Monday looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures soar into the mid-50s across the region. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and scattered showers look to return by Monday evening.

If you have any plans Monday night, you will need the umbrella. Scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. We are not expecting any severe weather, but some of the rain could be heavy at times. Low temperatures only fall into the mid-and-lower-40s.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday morning, but we look to dry out and clear out by Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures remain above average. Highs reach the upper-50s and lower-60s, and lows fall into the upper-30s.

The first half of Wednesday looks dry and mild. Again, temperatures reach the upper-50s and lower-60s. However, another round of showers and storms will roll through the region by Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Again, some of the rain could be heavy, but the overall severe weather threat looks low. We will keep a close eye on it.

Scattered showers and storms look to linger into Thursday morning, but we begin to dry out and clear out by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be very comfortable in the mid-60s! Lows dip into the upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast looks quiet to close out the work week. We look dry and partly cloudy on Friday. However, temperatures will be much cooler. Highs only reach the mid-and-upper-40s, while lows tumble into the upper-20s and lower-30s.

Dry weather looks to continue into Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, temperatures top out in the upper-40s, and lows bottom out in the mid-30s.

