Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Breathitt County man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he shot and killed his wife.

Breathitt County Sheriff’s Deputies told WYMT that Berry Johnson shot Tammy Thorpe Saturday morning.

Officials added Johnson “staged” the scene and reported the incident as a suicide.

Johnson is charged with murder, tampering with evidence, falsely reporting an incident and wanton endangerment.

