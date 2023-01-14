WYMT Game of the Week - Bell County vs. Harlan

By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Our WYMT Game of the Week is back down in the deep dark hills as Bell County travels to take on Harlan County.

You can watch all the action starting at 7:30 p.m. on our second channel, Heroes & Icons. H&I is available on Spectrum channel 103 in Bell County and on Harlan Community Television channel 11. H&I is also available everywhere over-the-air on channel 57.2. Game action is also available on WYMT.com and in the web player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
While the WYMT First Alert Weather Team believes most locations will not see a lot of snow on...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms end, snow chances increase
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

Latest News

Game of the Week
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard (Jan. 11)
Ally Collett to the portal - January 11, 2023
Ally Collett to the portal - January 11, 2023
Kavosiey Smoke against NIU
Kavosiey Smoke announces commitment to Colorado