Two EKY women share impact of receiving Kentucky Foundation for Women grants

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Foundation for Women (KFW) recently awarded more than $140,000 in Artist Enrichment Grants to numerous women across the Commonwealth, with two of those artists living right here in the mountains.

For Eastern Kentucky artists like quilt maker Nicole Musgrave, finding time to make art all while working can be difficult.

“I think for a lot of artists, its easy in our society to tie our worth as artists to what we generate in income, and I try to disentangle that idea from my art practice,” said Musgrave.

Musgrave was one of multiple women to receive an Artist enrichment Grant from KFW, allowing her to devote more time to her upcoming series of quilts.

“I’m looking forward to turning inward a little bit and thinking more about my own connection to family traditions and cultural traditions and my own art practice and hoping by taking that time to turn inward, I can take what I learned from this experience and reflect that back out to the more community based work that I do,” Musgrave added.

As for Whitesburg writer Rachel Reeher, she hopes this grant can help her complete her upcoming novel.

“KFW has made the difference for this book,” Reeher said. “They supported me with a writing residency last summer where I got to work on the book project and now giving me this grant to support the rest of the project and hopefully see it all the way through and to see it come out into the world is just, I can’t even put it into words.”

Reeher said organizations like KFW help to give female artists a platform to foster their abilities that they might not have received otherwise.

“I think having an organization like that that solely supports women is so important because it gives women the confidence and shows them that someone believes in what they’re doing and someone finds it so valuable for the rest of the world to see that they’re able to invest in it and create opportunities for that art to be created,” Reeher added.

KFW awarded Musgrave with $4,800 to aid in her quilting series and Reeher received $3,464 to help with the completion of her novel.

You can learn more about KFW and its mission here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.