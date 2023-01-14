Three-star running back commits to Kentucky

Kentucky Football
Kentucky Football(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another Yahtzee! for Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Football Team.

Jamarion Wilcox, a three-star running (according to 247 Sports) running back out of Douglasville, Ga., announced his commitment to UK Football on Twitter Friday night.

Wilcox committed to Kentucky over Clemson and Ohio State, according to on3 Sports and Kentucky Sports Radio.

Wilcox was once committed to Georgia Tech, but has decided to join Coach Mark Stoops and the Big Blue Nation for the 2023 season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our thoughts have not changed on the snow chances for Friday into early Saturday. The highest...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain changes to snow, light accumulations possible for most
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff's Office Facebook
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
Police say reports of hostage situation, active shooter turn out to be hoax

Latest News

Chrysti Noble picked up win number 600.
Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard - January 13, 2023
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime - January 13, 2023
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Scoreboard (Jan. 11)