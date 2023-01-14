Three-star running back commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s another Yahtzee! for Coach Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Football Team.

Jamarion Wilcox, a three-star running (according to 247 Sports) running back out of Douglasville, Ga., announced his commitment to UK Football on Twitter Friday night.

Wilcox committed to Kentucky over Clemson and Ohio State, according to on3 Sports and Kentucky Sports Radio.

Wilcox was once committed to Georgia Tech, but has decided to join Coach Mark Stoops and the Big Blue Nation for the 2023 season.

