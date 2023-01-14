Rockcastle County’s Chrysti Noble wins 600th game

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Rockcastle County’s 64-46 win over Casey County, the leader of the Lady Rockets made history.

RCHS head girls basketball coach Chrysti Noble picked up her 600th career win on Friday.

Her record across her 32 seasons in Mount Vernon now stands at 600-358, accompanied by seven region titles and a state championship (a 2011 win over DuPont Manual).

Noble is only the seventh girls basketball coach to reach that milestone and only the third woman to do so.

