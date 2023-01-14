Mostly quiet weekend across the region, but an unsettled week of weather on tap

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast looks mostly quiet and cool this weekend, but soggy weather returns for the upcoming week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Chilly temperatures continue across the mountains. Overnight lows bottom out in the lower-20s, and this could lead to some slick spots on the roads, especially in those higher elevations. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky.

We remain dry into Sunday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the low-to-mid-40s. Into Sunday night, the forecast does not change much. We stay dry, partly cloudy and chilly. Lows dip into the upper-20s. Be sure to enjoy this quiet weather while you can because rain chances return into your next work week.

Active Week of Weather Ahead

The first half of Monday looks dry and comfortable. Temperatures warm into the lower-50s by Monday afternoon. However, clouds and scattered showers will increase for the second half of Monday, and showers look likely by Monday night. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-40s.

Scattered showers look to linger into Tuesday morning, but we look to dry out by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Once again, temperatures will be above average. Highs reach the upper-50s and possibly some lower-60s.

Models are indicating we get a small break from the rain by Tuesday night and the first half of Wednesday, but rain looks to return by Wednesday night. High temperatures on Wednesday reach the mid-50s, and lows only fall into the upper-40s.

Showers and storms will be possible on Thursday, and some of them could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. We will keep a close eye on this, and keep you updated. Be sure you stay weather aware. Temperatures remain mild on Thursday. Highs top out in the lower-60s across the region.

Extended Forecast

We look to dry out and cool down by Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures look to top out in the upper-40s on both days, and lows look to fall into the low-to-mid-30s.

